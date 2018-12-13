PPP’s Shaukat Basra joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shaukat Basra on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, who had invited the former member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) to join the ruling party, was also present on this occasion.

Earlier in August, three leaders of the PPP joined the PTI in Karachi.

PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi had announced that three important personalities from Malir had joined the PTI including Haji Muzaffar Shajra, Abdul Qadir Baloch and former deputy speaker Sindh Assembly Abdul Bari Jilani.

“Haji Muzaffar Shajra is an honest and benign human being. Whoever joins the PTI, he comes with the determination of building ‘Naya Pakistan’,” Firdous Naqvi said.