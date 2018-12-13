Polling underway in PP-168 by-poll

LAHORE: Polling for by-election on Punjab Assembly PP-168 seat is currently underway in Lahore.

PP-168 seat was vacated by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique after reclaiming his NA-131 seat in a by-poll on 13th October. He earlier lost his national assembly seat to incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan by a margin of less than 700 votes in general polls.

The PML(N) has fielded advocate Rana Khalid as their candidate while PTI has fielded Malik Asad Ali Khokhar – its unsuccessful candidate for NA-136 (Lahore-XIV) in July 25 polls.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has joined hands with PML(N) ahead of by-poll and announced to support its candidate.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 126,912 voters have been registered in the constituency with 83 polling booths set up for them.

Rangers along with the army have been installed at the polling booths for security purposes.