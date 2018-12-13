PM agrees to grant special assistant package for martyrs of Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday approved a proposal for bringing the Shuhuda Assistance Package for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police personnel at par with the police departments of all provinces.

The PM was chairing a briefing about the performance of ICT Police and the way forward in transforming it into a model police force. The briefing was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Interior State Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi, Special Advisor to PM Ali Nawaz Awan, Member of National assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Secretary Interior Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan, Establishment Division secretary, chief commissioner, Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Amir Zulfiqar Khan and other senior officials of the government.

The PM also approved the provision of Sehat Insaaf Cards to police personnel for catering to their health needs.

The Islamabad IG briefed the PM on the ICT Police performance and highlighted various steps that have been taken on the PM’s directions to improve service so that there is a sense of security among the inhabitants of the federal capital. He further spoke about the progress on the crackdown against drugs, land mafia and campaign against anti-encroachment and also identified various administrative, legal, financial and human resource constraints that were faced by the ICT Police which were hindering further improvement in their performance.

While appreciating the efforts of ICT Police, the PM directed that a comprehensive plan must be submitted for meeting the requirements of ICT Police. He assured that the government would provide every possible support to the law enforcers in its mission to serve the people and emerge as a model police force.

PM Imran also appreciated employment of IT solutions by the ICT Police for reaching out to the public for their feedback and complaints.

Discussing the ongoing campaign against drug mafia, especially around educational institutions, the PM directed that heads of academic institutes and parents should be taken on board for the elimination of drugs.

On the action against land mafia and anti-encroachment drive, the PM directed for greater coordination among ICT administration, CDA and ICT Police.