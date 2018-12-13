Pakpattan shrine land case: SC forms JIT for investigation

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Thursday formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the case pertaining transfer of Pakpattan shrine land against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo moto case regarding transfer of 14,000 kanals land of Pakpattan shrine to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in 1985.

As the hearing resumed earlier in the day, the apex court established a JIT comprising three members to investigate the case. The JIT will be headed by Khalid Dad Lak and comprise an official from Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) each.

The former premier is accused of ordering the withdrawal of a notification of Dec 17, 1969, and allegedly allotting huge lands of Auqaf around Pakpattan to Dewan Ghulam Qutab in violation of a high court order when he was the chief minister of Punjab in 1986.

During the last hearing on December 4, however, the CJP offered Nawaz Sharif to propose which institution should investigate the charges against him.