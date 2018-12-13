Opp’s boycott would deprive masses of legislation in public interest: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that if the opposition continued to boycott the National Assembly (NA) proceedings, no legislation in public interest could be done.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, he said that the people would lose faith in the elected representatives if no legislation was done in the national interest. Unfortunately, no public interest issue was being discussed in the house by the opposition, he added.

“The opposition is now threatening to disrupt the proceedings of the NA,” he said, adding that they had been creating hurdles in the formation of other standing committees too. He said that they staged walkouts almost daily and did not allow the speaker to run the house proceedings. Fawad said that the speaker should formulate the assembly’s committees without opposition’s participation.

Regarding the formation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he said that the PML-N had come with a strange logic. “How could a younger brother conduct the audit of the projects of the tenure of his elder brother as the prime minister?” Fawad asked.

Those who are facing cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should go to the courts of law to defend themselves instead of making hue and cry, he added.