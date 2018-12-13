NAB approves inquiry against former minister Nisar Khuhro

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved an inquiry against former minister Nisar Ahmed Khoro and Sukkur food department officials over alleged corruption.

According to details, an Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the anti-graft watchdog was chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal where he approved 16 inquiries and filing of two corruption references.

The EBM also authorised inquiries against Pir Sabir Shah, former MNA from DI khan, officers of the Department of Revenue, Dera Ismael Khan and others, and Brigadier Waqar, MD, National Telecom Corporation. Three inquiries were approved against Zahid Mir, Acting Managing Director of Oil and Gas Development Authority and its management. Inquiries were initiated against Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA, Abdul Karim Soomro, MPA, Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan, Sardar Nasir Abbas Khan, Sardar Lala Khan, officials of Department of Revenue, Chaubara Layyah and others.

Former member of provincial assembly Abdul Majeed Abro, officers of food department Sukkur and others, National Power Park Management Company, Investment in Government Holding Private Limited, Pakistan LNG Limited, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Financial Advisor, EOBI, Salman D Muhammad, Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal Urdu University Karachi, officials

of CDA, CADD, officers of Lakhra Power House, Jamshoro and others are also among the accused in the inquiries.

The EBM also authorised to conduct two investigations including management and others of Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar, and officers of Sarhad Development Authority. A reference will be filed against Khawaja Siddique Akbar, former Chairman Workers Welfare Board, Balochistan, former administrator of Kidney Centre, Quetta, Dr Ameer Ahmed Khan Jogaizai, Mumtaz Ali Khan, former Secretary Workers Welfare Board, Balochistan and others. They have been accused of corruption in purchase of machinery and equipment of the kidney centre allegedly inflicting Rs 54.5 million losses to national exchequer.

The meeting authorised conducting filing corruption reference against Aslam Pevez Memon, former Medical Superintendent, Sindh Employees Security Institution, Karachi and others for inflicting Rs 253.65 million losses to national exchequer by violating SEPRA laws and embezzlement in funds.

The EBM has approved sending inquiry case of Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, contractor Nisar Ahmed, Zeetullah Wazir, officer, officials and others Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further proceedings. The investigations against Dr Nazeer Mughal, former vice chancellor University of Sindh, Jamshoro and other officials of the government of Sindh for further proceedings.

The EBM authorized closing inquiry against Haji Muhammad Nawaz Kakar, former Minister, Balochistan, Jawad Kamran, Former MPA, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Rafique Paran, Punjab Environment and management of Affluent Treatment Company, officers and officials of Thermal Power Pant Guddu, and complaints against officers of WAPDA due to absence of evidence.

On this occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said they are pursuing the policy of “Accountability for All” as elimination of corruption is a national duty of the NAB.