Marriyum accuses NAB of ‘defying’ top court’s order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be held answerable for “contempt of court” as it defied the orders of the chief justice by releasing the details of an ongoing inquiry to media prior to filing a reference.

Speaking to media representatives outside an accountability court here, she said that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the bureau to not release the details of any case to media before its inquiry was completed and a reference filed.

On Tuesday, NAB had initiated a probe into Marriyum’s assets on a complaint filed by someone whose name the bureau excused from disclosing. “We cannot reveal the complainant’s name at this time,” a NAB spokesperson had said, adding the complainant had provided details of the assets owned by the PML-N leader.

“I plead before the CJP to enforce his order and punish NAB for violating such direct and unambiguous directions,” Marriyum said on Thursday and questioned why had not the respect of a political leader kept secure amid claims of respecting the privacy of the applicant.

“Is there no law and order in the country so as to maintain the respect of public leaders and politicians? If NAB is respecting the anonymity of the applicant, why did it not guard my respect and honour?”

She further asked that what power did NAB have to deprive a law-abiding citizen off her basic constitutional right to a fair trial under article 10-A of the constitution.

Condemning the recent spree of “baseless” mudslinging at politicians, Marriyum said she was open to accountability but wouldn’t let anyone even think of insulting her.

Reacting to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s press conference, she said, “I wonder how many meetings has the chief executive of the most populous province chaired on his own and without being overshadowed by someone?”

Taking a jibe at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Marriyum said the government was trying to sell the NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] narrative as a distraction from its “disastrous” management.

“However, the people have rejected this narrative and understood the inability of this group of corrupt, naive and incompetent individuals masquerading as the so-called ambassadors of change.”