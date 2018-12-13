LHC issues notice to NAB DG over Qaisar Butt’s release plea

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore DG on a petition filed by Qaisar Amin Butt, involved in Paragon City scam, for his release.

The bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the petition.

During the proceedings, Qaisar’s counsel argued that his client had become an approve and recorded his confessional statement in connection with the Paragon City scam.

NAB chairman has also accorded pardoned to his client, he added.

He submitted that after chairman’s pardon, his client could be released from jail.

He submitted that the applicant was ready to furnish any sort of surety for the purpose. The counsel pleaded with the court to issue directions for the release of his client.

The bench after hearing initial arguments issued notices to DG NAB and sought a reply.

It is pertinent to mention that an accountability court had sent Qaisar Amin Butt to jail after NAB submitted that he had recorded his confessional statement before a judicial magistrate required under Section 26 (E) of NAB ordinance and he was no longer required for investigation.