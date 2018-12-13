KP Assembly to hold in-camera session to discuss SP Dawar’s murder

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will hold an in-camera briefing for parliamentarians about the kidnapping, martyrdom and recovery of superintendent of police (SP) Tahir Dawar’s body from Afghanistan.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad said this in response to the adjournment motion moved by Awami National Party (ANP) Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak for holding an in-camera session about the killing of SP Dawar.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that debate should be held in the house that how the abductors of slain SP Dawar reached Nangarhar province of Afghanistan from Islamabad.

Babak said that the government should share details of the incident. He said that the abduction and brutal killing of SP Dawar has raised many questions over the competency of security agencies and the government.

Minister Sultan Muhammad said that it was a tragic and brutal incident, adding that incidents of terrorism have dropped significantly in the province due to efforts and unprecedented sacrifice of police, people and security forces.