Investment in human development vital for national progress: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that investment in human development is the ultimate practice for a brighter future of any country. “It is critical for national progress,” he added.

Speaking during a meeting with the head of United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) in Pakistan, Joanna Reid, the chief minister said that DFID is the best partner of Punjab government for the development of the social sector and the partnership, he added, will be taken further.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will provide relief to the masses through an improved mechanism of good governance. The people will be facilitated through an extended role in health, education and skills development sectors as the government believes in durable development.”

He said the government will give back masses their rights by providing better facilities and people’s sense of deprivation, especially in remote areas, will be addressed.

CM Buzdar appreciated the cooperation extended by DFID in healthcare, education, skills development and other sectors, adding that the department’s role in providing necessary facilities at the doorsteps of the people as well as steps for girls’ education, especially in the tribal areas of Punjab, will be welcomed.

“The provision of a balanced diet to children has been specially taken care of to make the younger generation healthy and the government is willing to extend the scope of DFID’s cooperation in the nutrition programme.”

He also appreciated DFID’s support in the economic empowerment of women.

Joanna Reid, on the occasion, assured that DFID will continue its cooperation with Punjab and necessary support will be provided for the government’s reforms agenda as well.

The two also discussed the DFID funded social sector development programmes in the province.