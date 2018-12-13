Govt set to end corruption in country: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday said that the government is set to bring an end to corruption in the country and making it a welfare state.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Umar said that people want accountability of the corrupt, adding that, “to serve justice, we should send those who are corrupt to jail”.

“People ask me when the corrupt will be sent to prison,” Umar said, adding that “exports fell drastically from $25 billion to $21 billion due to fluctuation in the exchange rate during the previous government’s tenure”.

“Exchange rate is an economic variable, and can’t be adjusted on an individual’s will,” the finance minister said further.

“Such decisions were taken by the former prime minister [Nawaz Sharif] to take the country on the brink of destruction, he had no constitutional right to do so,” said Umar while criticising the fiscal and monetary policies of the PML-N government.

“Internationally, specialised institutions make financial decisions, while the court, which is an autonomous entity serves justice,” he further said.

“A society can not progress without eradication of corruption,” said the finance minister, adding that “the government is focusing on bringing about an economic revival”.

Umar concluded the address by saying that he “respects those who work for the betterment of the country and the welfare of its people”.