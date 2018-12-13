Gas shortfall: PM Imran orders reshuffle in SNGPL, SSGCL board of directors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has directed a reshuffle in the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) board of directors over the “prevailing gas shortfall in the country and poor performance”.

According to a media report, the premier has given orders for strict action to be taken against the gas suppliers as the CNG crisis enters its fifth-day causing havoc in the country.

It was also reported that gas supply was disrupted from several residential areas in Karachi causing a disruption in daily household cooking and production in factories.

A fact-finding committee earlier ordered to launch an inquiry against the managing directors of both SNGPL and SSGCL. Following this, the federal government decided to reshuffle the companies’ board of directors over alleged poor performance.

It was reported that the four-member committee probing into the matter will be presenting a detailed report on the matter along with its recommendations within 72 hours.

The committee is headed by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Chairperson Uzma Adil Khan and comprises Qazi Saleem Siddiqui, Shahid Yousaf and Imran Ahmed.

Earlier on Wednesday, a notification was issued by the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division which stated that the heads of the two gas supply companies were accused of demonstrating “negligence in reporting of facts to the ministry or incompetence to deal with operational issues, withholding of information from the government and overall systematic governance failure SNGPL and SSGCL”.

On Tuesday, SSGCL announced that it was “discontinuing gas supply” to CNG stations and captive power plants of all general industries for an “indefinite period of time.”

The company said it was facing an acute shortage of gas and low pressure in the system.