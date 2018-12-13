Former Pakistan cricketer Sharmeen Khan passes away

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer Sharmeen Khan passed away in Lahore on Thursday. She was 46 years old.

Sharmeen, who along with her sister Shazia Khan formed the first-ever national women cricket team, breathed her last after a brief fight with pneumonia. Shazia Khan informed the press that her sister had arrived from England only two days ago.

A right-handed all-rounder, Sharmeen represented Pakistan in two tests and 26 ODIs.

Sharmeen and Shazia, who studied at Leeds, England, are known as the founders of Pakistan women cricket team. The sisters took inspiration from the 1993 Women’s Cricket World Cup final at the prestigious Lord’s Cricket Ground.

They landed Pakistan the membership of International Women’s Cricket Council in 1996, which enabled green shirts to take part in 1997 Women’s Cricket World Cup, held in India.

Sharmeen made her Test debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo in April 1998 and played her last against Ireland two years later.

She played her first ODI against New Zealand at Christchurch in January 1997. She played her last ODI against Sri Lanka at Moratuwa in January 2002.