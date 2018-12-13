Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final: India bowls first against Pakistan

COLOMBO: India won the toss and elected to field first against arch-rival Pakistan in the semi-final of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Green shirts started the tournament by defeating Hong Kong with a heavy margin of 225 runs in their maiden game of the tournament. The green team then defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 9-wicket. The only defeat in the tournament came from Bangladesh who crushed its Asian rival by 84 runs in their Pool B games.

Meanwhile, bordering rival India defeated Afghanistan by 84 in their maiden game and topped their pool by thrashing Oman and Sri Lanka by six and four wickets respectively.

In their semi-final, Bangladesh is playing against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium today.

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup which started from December 6th features eight teams including Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and UAE.

The final match will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 15th.