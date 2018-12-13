ECC clears IT ministry’s proposal for approval of NTC budget estimates

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Ministry of Information Technology’s (IT) proposal regarding approval of budget estimates of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) by the federal cabinet. The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, observed that the NTC being an autonomous and self-earning body should be empowered like other Read More

