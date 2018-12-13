Couple found dead hanging from tree in Kasur

KASUR: A couple was found hanging from a tree on Thursday morning near a by-pass in Kasur.

According to reports, the residents of the area found the bodies of a teenage girl and a boy, identified as Hussain, a 25-year old resident of Ittehand colony in Lahore in the early hours of the day.

Following this, the police recovered a cell phone and the boy’s National Identity Card (CNIC) from his pocket, whereas, the identity of the girl is yet to be found.

According to initial reports, it was stated that “the couple was murdered before being hanged with a plastic rope in order to make it look like a suicide”.

Furthermore, Kasur District Police Office (DPO) said that an investigation has been launched as the bodies are sent for post-mortem.