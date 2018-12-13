COAS vows to guard country against all terrorism activities during Corps Commanders’ conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, along with other top commanders of the Pakistan Army vowed to guard the country against all terror-related activities.

He was presiding over the 216th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the meeting reviewed the geo-strategic environment while emphasising on regional security and the situation on Pakistan’s Line of Control (LoC) as well as, the eastern and western borders.

“The forum highlighted the importance of a regional approach to eliminate roots of terrorism and attached hopes for the success of ongoing Afghan reconciliation process while supporting all stakeholders to bring Afghan war to a peaceful logical conclusion,” said the ISPR statement.

“We shall continue to support all state institutions for peace, stability and progress of the country in best interest of the people of Pakistan,” the COAS said.