Bilawal, Zardari to answer NAB questionnaire in Park Lane case

— Farooq Naek represents father, son duo in court

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday handed over a questionnaire to the counsels of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as part of its probe of irregularities in the federal capital’s Park Enclave Housing Scheme.

Earlier, the accountability watchdog had summoned the PPP leaders in connection with the case on the company allegedly co-owned by them. Farhatullah Babar, the PPP spokesperson had told that Bilawal will not appear before the investigators while Farooq H Naek would represent him in the case.

As Farooq Naek represented the father and son duo in court on Thursday, he defended their absence on plausible grounds.

It has been reported that NAB has already confiscated the financial records of the private company and authorised an inquiry against officers/officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for “illegally extending an undue benefit to M/s Park Lane Company (Pvt) Ltd through demarcation and handing over possession of 118K-14M forest land”.

Senior PPP leadership had reacted strongly to the notices. Terming the notices an “attempt to ramp up pressure on the party leadership”, Babar had said, “Thanks, NAB! Such acts are exposing your political motives.”

Bilawal’s spokesperson, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, had also said that the notice was “ludicrous” because the PPP chief was being questioned over something that happened back when he was only a year old.

He had added that the notices were “nothing but political victimisation” and an attempt to “threaten the opposition”.

“The selected prime minister wants no one to have an opinion regarding his policies that are harmful to the economy and the country,” Khokhar had said and added that the “tyrannical rule” of PM Imran Khan was a “painful reminder” of the dictatorships.

It may be noted that Bilawal was also sent a “tough” questionnaire earlier this week by a joint investigation team (JIT) in a fake accounts case against his father, Zardari, and aunt, Faryal Talpur.