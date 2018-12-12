VIDEO: Abid Sher Ali ‘exposes’ Faisal Vawda’s ‘illegal’ property in London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda owned “illegal” properties in London.

In a series of videos on social media, Abud Sher Ali can be seen standing outside a building in London claiming that it is owned by Vawda. “This is property of Imran Khan’s ATM, Faisal Vawda, who has bought it with extortion and China-cutting money,” PML-N leader claimed, adding that the building is worth 4 million pounds at the very least and is located on one of the most expensive roads in London.

Sharing the video, one individual wrote on Twitter: “لندن : عابد شیر علی نے وعدے کے مطابق فیصل ووڈا عمران خان کی اے ٹی ایم مشن کا کچا چٹھہ کھول دیا ، چائنہ کٹنگ اور بھتے کے ذریعے لندن میں خریدی گئی مہنگی ترین جائیدادیں، منی لانڈرنگ کے بادشاہ فیصل ووڈا ایکسپوز بائے.”

لندن : عابد شیر علی نے وعدے کے مطابق فیصل ووڈا عمران خان کی اے ٹی ایم مشن کا کچا چٹھہ کھول دیا ، چائنہ کٹنگ اور بھتے کے ذریعے لندن میں خریدی گئی مہنگی ترین جائیدادیں، منی لانڈرنگ کے بادشاہ فیصل ووڈا ایکسپوز بائے

1/2@AbidSherAli pic.twitter.com/C39WeQeFCv — AhmedWB (@WaqarBibi) December 11, 2018

“Vawda holds seven such illegal properties in London and I will expose all of them,” he claimed.

Appealing to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to take notice, Ali said that he should open his eyes and launch an investigation against the PTI leader.

“My message is to NAB chairman and Imran Khan if they want to do something against corruption, start from here,” he said, adding these properties are being bought and made with the money of a poor country.

He challenged Vawda to sue him if he is wrong. “PTI leader knows about UK laws so he can sue me if I am wrong,” he said.

میں فیصل ووڈا کو عابد شیر علی کا چیلنج مجھے لندن کے قانون کا علم ہے تمھیں بھی علم ہے ، اگر میں غلط ہوں تو مجھے sue کرو، نیب کے چئرمین کو پیغام 2/2.”