Transporters’ strike to gas supply withdrawal in Karachi paralyses commuters

KARACHI: Following Sindh Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) announcement of stopping gas supply to CNG stations, the transporters went on a strike on Wednesday, paralysing public transport users.

On Tuesday, SSGC had announced that it will discontinue gas supply for an indefinite period of time. In reaction, CNG associations threatened to block Shahrah-e-Faisal until supply is resumed.

This has painted a difficult situation for commuters who depend on public transport to travel in the city. When questioned if there was any fuel alternative, a Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) representative told reporters that there was none as all of the private bus and wagon owners had shifted to gas cylinders upon court orders.

In this turn of affairs, the few buses still operating on the roads are cramped and charging hefty fares.