Spotted: MJ lookalike arrives in Karachi to ‘see the city’

American singer-songwriter B Howard, who is rumoured to be late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s son arrived in Pakistan late Tuesday night for ‘leisure’ purposes.

The 37-year-old singer who landed in Karachi from Dubai flew via a private airline’s flight EK-606.

According to media reports, the record producer revealed that he is in the city for ‘leisure’ purposes.

“I have come to Pakistan for leisure. I want to see the city and enjoy my time here,” he said.

It was further reported that the singer is likely to work on a project highlighting the positive image of the country and might film a documentary on Pakistan as well.

The singer has been rumoured by several media reports to be the son of Michael Jackson, suggesting that his mother Miki Howard had an affair with MJ.