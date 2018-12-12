Shehbaz says house won’t function unless Rafique’s production orders issued

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the lower house of the parliament would not function unless Khawaja Saad Rafique’s production orders are not issued.

He said this in a parliamentary session held where the party leaders unanimously condemned the arrest of Khawaja brothers.

The party leaders said that the ‘nexus’ of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the government is perpetrating vindictive acts which are undermining law and transparency in the legal system. NAB and the government are using political opponents, said the party leaders, adding that this attitude is leading Pakistan towards financial danger. PML-N leaders said that Hamza Shehbaz being added to the blacklist without any reason and inquiry against Marriyum Aurangzeb raised a question on the law.

Shehbaz said that Finance Minister Asad Umar has admitted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a transparent project. The former chief minister said that NAB would keep probing but would not find any dishonesty.

“Even NAB officials have acknowledged that the PML-N government overcame power crisis,” he said. The current government brought the worst form of unemployment and inflation for the public, Shehbaz added.

The government and opposition traded barbs over the arrest of Rafique and the NAB during a heated National Assembly (NA) session. Speaking on the floor, former prime minister and PML-N MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that party members are ready if NAB is going to be used to pressurise the opposition.