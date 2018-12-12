SHC extends interim bail of ex-CM

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to former Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Qaim Ali Shah until February 4.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the plea filed by Qaim Ali Shah who appeared before the court himself.

Qaim Ali Shah is accused of illegally allotting pieces of land in Malir to the Bahria Town project of real estate tycoon, Malik Riaz.

A notice of the illegal transfer of land case was sent to the ex-CM by the National Accountability Court (NAB). The bureau is investigating against Shah and others in the case.

The hearing was adjourned until February 4.