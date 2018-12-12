Seven PML-N leaders approached him for NRO, says Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Communications and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Murad Saeed on Wednesday claimed that he was approached by seven Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) members for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, the PTI leader said, “Seven of their [PML-N] members asked me for an NRO but their cases will proceed. No one will be given NRO.”

Saeed added that the first person who had approached him for NRO was “present in the Parliament at that time”.

“The assets of those who stole the nation’s money will be auctioned at D Chowk,” the minister asserted. “Those who looted the nation’s money should be hanged at D Chowk,” he further suggested.

When the opposition interrupted Saeed and demanded that accountability should start from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, who is being probed for owning a foreign property, the PTI leader agreed and said, “Yes, of course.”