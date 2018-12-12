SC orders continuing anti-encroachment operation in mega city

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) at its Karachi Registry on Wednesday issued orders to carry on the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in the metropolis.

A larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar was hearing the case pertaining to encroachments in the city.

During the hearing, the federal and provincial governments, as well as Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, submitted a report on the anti-encroachment procedure in the megacity.

The operation’s report submitted before the SC stated that 2,233 shops have been demolished in the anti-encroachment drive so far. A total of 744 shops were demolished in Empress Market, 603 shops in Umar Farooqui Market, 176 in Mairaj Market, and 151 others around the Jahangir Park, the report stated.

It said that 297 shops were razed at Ali Dina Road, 100 at Jinnah Road, three at Regal Chowk, and two at Akbar Road.

A total of 138 rented shops were razed at Khoury Garden. Over 500 shops have been relocated, with shop owners being provided a 4 x 4 space by the city government under an eleven-month agreement.

The report further added that Empress Market has been restored to its original condition following the operation.

All parties, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) suggested against ceasing the operation after which the court ordered the authorities for its continual.

Justice Nisar stated that people owning houses and markets located on amenity plots should be ordered to vacate the premises in an additional notice of 30 days instead of the original notice of 15 days.

The CJP also directed the Sindh government to provide Rs20 crore to city government as assistance for the operation. However, the Sindh government sought support from the federal government for the funds.

Mayor Waseem stated that he had reservations on asking for a grant from the federal government as it might not be granted at all.

To this, the CJP replied that it was not the federal government’s responsibility to grant Rs20 crore so, the Sindh government should issue the funds to KMC itself.

TAJJIR ITTEHADÍS PLEA FOR ALTERNATE PLACES FOR AFFECTEES REJECTED

Moreover, the SC rejected the plea filed by Tajir Ittehadís president Hakeem Shah against demolishing illegal markets and seeking alternate places for affected people.

Shah stated before the court that their markets were being demolished, and they should be given alternate places.

The CJP lashed out at the Tajir Ittehad president and remarked that he had occupied land illegally and was now shamelessly demanding for an alternate place to set up the illegal markets.

“Could you attempt something like this in Washington, New York or London? You have no such right according to our point of view,” said the CJP.

The apex court judge concluded that going to KMC for a fair dealing after illegally occupying its land is outrageous.