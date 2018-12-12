SC gives orders to carry on anti-encroachment operation in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered local authorities to continue the crackdown on illegal encroachments in the city.

The directive was made as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard review petitions filed by a number of parties against SC’s previous directives to clear encroachments around Empress Market.

As a bench headed by the apex judge heard the case at SC’s Karachi registry, Waseem Akhtar, the mayor, and representatives from the federal and provincial governments submitted a report.

In the report, all stakeholders conveyed a consensus to continue with the anti-encroachment drive in the city which has invited criticism from members of civil society and progressive circles.

The court gave its stamp of approval on the matter and directed authorities to carry on with the anti-encroachment drive.

However, the top judge extended the deadline to vacate markets and houses on amenity plots from 15 to 45 days.