Sana Mir’s ‘fantastic’ leg-break delivery voted Play of Women T20 WC

Pakistan all-rounder Sana Mir’s ‘fantastic’ leg-break delivery has been voted as ‘Play of the Tournament’ for Women T20 World Cup by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The delivery by former captain pitched outside the leg stump and hit the top of the middle and leg stump taking the wicket of Irish captain Laura Delany

Congratulations to @mir_sana05! Her leg-break delivery to bowl Ireland captain Laura Delany was voted by you as the #WT20 @Nissan Play of the Tournament! 👏🙌 What a ball! 👌 #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/8RGCJ96gRE — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2018

After winning the poll, Mir thanked her fans on Twitter writing, “Alhamdolillah! Special thanks to all the fans, friends, family and supporters for your valuable votes. Feels awesome to be featured with amazing women cricketers of my time. Great encouragement and opportunity provided by @ ICC.”