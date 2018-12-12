Punjab wants Anwar Majeed’s son back in Rawalpindi Jail

KARACHI: Although the Sindh government seems reluctant to go hard on alleged money-launderer Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, who are said to be close associates of former president Asif Zardari, the Punjab government has finally submitted a formal request to shift Anwar Majeed’s son back to Rawalpindi jail, Pakistan Today has learnt.

According to the details, the Rawalpindi Central Prison Superintendent has forwarded a letter to the Karachi Range Court Police Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) requesting to shift back under trial prisoner Abdul Ghani Majeed after he is presented in court.

“Please refer to the Government of Punjab Home Department letter No SO (Judl-II) 4-16(3)/2018 dated 5.12.2018 and Government of Sindh Home Department Karachi No.HD(PRS-II)3-243/2018 dated 5.12.2018. The under-trial prisoner was handed over to police guard comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Azam Durrani in pursuance of above-referred letters for production before the learned court of Judge Special Banking Court-III Karachi on 6-12-2018 vide your letter No. SSP/CP/RDR/8165-70/2018 dated 4.12.2018”, reads an official letter exclusively available with Pakistan Today.

“The said under trial prisoner has been admitted in Karachi Malir District Prison by Karachi court police after court production instead of shifting him back to Rawalpindi Central Prison without any orders of competent authority or the learned trial court, which is a clear violation of directions contained in above-quoted reference of Government of Punjab Home Department”, the letter adds.

The letter further says: “It is worth mentioning here that the said under trial prisoner was admitted in this prison by the orders dated 17.11.2018 of the August Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad vide Human Rights Case No 392 16-G of 2018 and retention of the said undertrial prisoner in any other jail except Central Prison Rawalpindi would be considered contemptuous. You are therefore requested to please make necessary arrangements to shift back the said prisoner to this prison immediately. The matter may be considered most urgent.”