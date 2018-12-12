President Alvi discusses investment, bilateral ties in meeting with Saudi king

RIYADH: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed bilateral ties, trade, investment and economic matters, a press release said. Pakistan Acting Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Zeeshan Ahmed and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Shahryar Akbar Khan were also present during the meeting.

President Alvi reached Saudi Arabia on Sunday night to perform Umrah. He was received by Prince Saud Bin Khalid Bin Faisal, Pakistani Consul-General Shehryar Akbar Khan, as well as other top officials.