Patients suffer as young doctors’ protest in Lahore reaches fifth day

LAHORE: The protest of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) outside the Sheikh Zayed Hospital demanding the restoration of fellow doctors’ services and construction of hostels in government hospitals across the province reached its fifth day on Wednesday.

This power struggle between the doctors and the administration has paralysed medical treatment in the out-patient department (OPD). As a result, the patients have to go to other hospitals.

The YDA has threatened that they will stage a protest on the busy Canal Road if their demands are not met by the provincial government. On the other hand, the administration is yet to issue a response.