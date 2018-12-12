Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Raja Riaz resigns

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Raja Riaz on Wednesday tendered his resignation at not being taken into confidence by his party before given responsibilities in the Centre.

According to details, Raja Riaz, who joined the ruling PTI before the 2018 election, sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he will not be able to continue work as the parliamentary secretary for petroleum. He, however, assured to continue as a member of the National Assembly.

“I was not taken into confidence while being granted a slot in the Centre. I was not consulted before being appointed as petroleum secretary,” he mentioned the reason in his resignation to the premier.

Raja Riaz started his political career in 1990 and was elected as MPA from Punjab in 1993. Later in 2000, he was elected as a member of Punjab Assembly again. He was elected the third time as a provincial lawmaker in 2008 election from PP-65 Faisalabad.

In 2008, the PPP appointed him as the party’s parliamentary leader. Later in 2011, when PPP decided to sit in the opposition benches, he was appointed as the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly. He suffered a defeat in the 2013 election.

He later joined the PTI and was elected as a lawmaker in the 2018 polls.