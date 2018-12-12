Pakistan Navy holds ‘Maritime Security Workshop’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said that Pakistan Navy’s initiative of ‘Maritime Security Workshop’ would return rich dividends by creating awareness regarding the blue economy and maritime potential of Pakistan.

Addressing the second Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-18) titled ‘Blue Economy-Prosperous Pakistan’ at Pakistan Navy War College, organised by Pakistan Navy, he underscored the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime sector and discussed future roadmap.

Earlier, during the opening session of MARSEW, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College welcomed guests/participants and highlighted the significance of maritime sector for Pakistan.

He said, “As a nation, it is incumbent upon us to take stock of regional maritime situation so that we can devise and implement long-term policies which can enable us to accrue dividends from vast maritime potentials of our country.”

The national level workshop was aimed at affording an opportunity to underline the significance of maritime sector of Pakistan to create awareness for a paradigm shift to tap its potential in a country affected by ‘Sea Blindness’.

The workshop would provide a joint platform to reflect upon the contemporary maritime environment and security dynamics of the Indian Ocean Region. Prospects of the blue economy, the efficacy of Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy and the proposed way ahead by the participants would be hallmarks of the workshop.

The MARSEW would further aid in cultivating the maritime consciousness in the national landscape for national policy and decision makers.

The speakers included former chief of the naval staff Admiral Muhammad Asif Sandila, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) DG Dr Asif Inam and NIO Chief Scientist Dr Nuzhat, whereas dignitaries from various walks of life, including parliamentarians, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, academics and media representatives, attended the workshop.

The workshop would entail on-campus academic activities wherein, prominent speakers, scholars and subject matter experts would present the papers on an array of topics related to maritime security challenges and opportunities.

The participants would be afforded an opportunity to visit Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Creeks area, Coastal belt, including Gwadar Deep Water Port and important organisations of the maritime sector such as Karachi Port Trust and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. An orientation sea trip was also planned for a better understanding of Pakistan Navy Area of operation. The participants will also undertake a collaborative effort in maritime policy-making exercises and threadbare discussions on the contemporary maritime issues.