Oprah Winfrey slaying in Sabyasachi for Elle India’s photoshoot

Indian Designer Sabyasachi has been under everyone’s radar for this wedding season. Not only that, wearing the signature Sabyasachi lehenga and sari has been everyone’s dream and we see it dominating in Bollywood as all the bigwigs attend a wedding in Sabyasachi.

As we say that, it is not just the Bollywood bigwigs who donned the signature outfit, but Hollywood actress Sophie Turner did too on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ reception. Now, we have another name added to the list as Oprah Winfrey becomes the latest name to wear the sought-after designer for a photo shoot for Elle India’s 22nd-anniversary December issue.

Winfrey can be seen sporting a wine and gold Sabyasachi creation with a pup in her hand, in an Instagram post by the designer.

In another picture, she is seen in a black and gold saree looking graceful as ever.

In another picture from the shoot, she is seen wearing a green velvet kaftan with embellished motifs.