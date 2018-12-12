Opp ready to face NAB’s pressure: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is going to be used to pressurise the opposition then they are ready to face it.

While addressing the National Assembly session, Abbasi said, “Opposition Leader [Shehbaz Sharif] was arrested and till date, a case could not be formed against him. Accountability institutions are being used to exert pressure on opposition parties.”

Shehbaz Sharif who took part in the NA session is on a transit remand.

“We are not against accountability but the way pressure is being exerted on the opposition is against democracy and Parliament. Saad Rafique has said on the assembly floor that he is not related to the case,” the former premier asserted.

Abbasi continued, “Hamza Shehbaz is the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly and his name is not on the Exit Control List (ECL) yet the Federal Investigation Agency stopped him at the airport. Zulfi Bukhari’s name is on the ECL but the prime minister takes him along for Umrah and nobody asks about it.”

“The country has failed the ministers but the prime minister has passed them,” he added.

“NAB members are levelling allegations against opposition members. If media trials are held today then where will we get justice tomorrow?” Abbasi asked.

The PML-N leader further said, “The prime minister’s helicopter case is in NAB and if the opposition leader can be arrested then the leader of the House can also be arrested in the case. There is a case against Punjab Assembly speaker, arrest him too. There is a Malam Jabba case against the defence minister and he should be arrested as well.”

“An accountability bureau of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was set up and billions were spent but there was no one to ask. There was a court order against Jahangir Tareen but he is also roaming free,” the former premier said.

FAWAD LASHES OUT AT OPP FOR OBJECTING TO RAFIQUE BROTHERS’ ARREST:

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also took the floor of the National Assembly and lashed out at the opposition for objecting to the recent arrest of PML-N leader Saad Rafique and his brother, Salman, in connection to a corruption probe.

Chaudhry claimed that “those making the most noise” did not want accountability, and called on the opposition to allow NAB and the courts to do their jobs.

The former railways’ minister and his brother were arrested on Tuesday after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail plea in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

Following this, the party member’s objected to the arrest as Shehbaz Sharif slammed Rafique’s arrest and demanded a production order for the former minister. He further alleged that the authority was being misused in the name of accountability.

In response to that, Fawad fired back at the PML-N president and said that he did not have the “right upbringing” as the party members did not allow them to address their concerns.

Following this, Fawad’s remarks caused an uproar from the opposition party, which demanded that the information minister take back his words.

“NAB is doing its work. Let NAB do its work, let the courts do their work,” Fawad said, adding that “the ongoing cases against political leaders were initiated during the tenure of the past governments”.

“The current government won’t become a hurdle in the path to accountability,” he continued.

“The public wants accountability for the looting carried out in the past 10 years. The current government is a representative of the public’s wishes,” the minister said.

“There is free and fair accountability for the first time in Pakistan’s history,” he said, adding that “the prime minister is committed to eliminating corruption from the country”.