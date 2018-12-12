Of a 100-day and 30-year longing for change

An idea becoming and ideology

The PTI led government, under the leadership and captaincy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently completed its 100 days in power.

I vaguely remember chuckling in disbelief when I first heard Imran Khan had created a political party and wanted to be the prime minister of the country I call home. Over the years, that chuckle reduced to a smile, the disbelief into curiosity, and then came a point when I started to notice how people’s opinion started to take on Khan Sahab’s narrative of change. I realised I had always believed in a need for change in the country, I yearned for it. I craved a different, a ‘naya’ Pakistan – for I never agreed to how the country’s engine worked, or rather, kept malfunctioning.

Never before had a politician, at least in my lifetime, had this effect on people. More so, never before had I witnessed an idea become an ideology. An ideology encompassing the idea of a corruption-free Pakistan, a prosperous Pakistan, a tolerant a transparent Pakistan,

My generation, the one I have known and grown up with since the last three decades, has only seen the country go downhill. We are a generation which has seen the repercussions of 9/11, the effects of corruption, and the declining image of Pakistanis all around the world.

We have seen the state and system fail democratic values while calling itself a democracy, we have seen the corrupt become policy makers and policy implementers. We have witnessed society shun art and music, and have seen it thrive where it can profit off of others.

We have seen our passport ranked as one of the worst in the world, the country’s name almost being synonymous with terrorism and corruption, leaders being linked to fraud and never having to pay for it.

We have seen our country develop more divisions within, a dangerous rise of extremism, the deterioration of our state institutions, a decaying society, class divide, income inequality, intolerance, and religious fundamentalism.

Imran Khan’s 100 day agenda turned out to be a double-edged sword for the party. A promise that got people’s support, yet failed to completely deliver

We have only heard from our fathers, and their fathers, how the country used to have one of the fastest growth indicators once, how our air force trained pilots in the Arab world, how our leaders were globally treated with respect, and how people wanted to visit the country and felt safe doing so.

We are also the generation the brightest of which now choose to go to foreign lands to study, work, and settle. Recent government’s complete indifference to the middle-income strata sandwiched between the rich and elite and the poorest of the poor, has left us with two options — the prospect of a very mediocre life in Pakistan, or chance of prosperity in a foreign land.

Consider Ali, single, aged 28, completed his bachelor’s degree from a state institution, lucky enough to find a job, and earns Rs30,000 per month. Rising costs of fuel, food; increasing income tax, sales tax, unemployment, and an absolute lack of state regulation governing the rights of employees — giving unprecedented powers to the employer to hire, fire, threat, overwork, underpay — is what he has to face.

The same Ali, living on minimum wage in the UK, Canada, or Germany, would have had enough to buy himself food, a reasonable room at rent, and get paid for extra work he puts in, even save money to buy a car, or travel to other countries.

Now you tell me if the second Ali is happier, or the first?

We, who never agreed with how the country’s engine was running, who found it malfunctioning, and who saw it deteriorate, voted for Imran Khan’s engine of change.

We voted for the only party which talked about addressing problems that we face.

With the baton in his hands, we also expect a lot more from our prime minister, and will not settle for anything less than the absolute best. We will not settle for empty promises and half-hearted attempts at fulfilling them.

Imran Khan’s 100 day agenda turned out to be a double-edged sword for the party. A promise that got people’s support, yet failed to completely deliver.

The ideology of change is an ideology that the country needs most. It will take its time, but it will not have its effects be seen with half-hearted efforts and ill-prepared plans.