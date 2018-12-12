NDMA holds National Post Monsoon 2018 Review Conference in Capital

-NDMA chairman constituted team of experts to assess Shishper Glacial Lake

ISLAMABAD: The National Post Monsoon-2018 Review Conference, presided over by NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, was held at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Wednesday.

While welcoming the participants of the conference, NDMA Member Operations Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed presented a countrywide overview of the monsoon season of 2018, a report citing countrywide damages that occurred during the season and highlighted the relevant rescue and relief operation undertaken.

The forum identified the weaknesses and shortfall witnessed during the season and presented recommendations for better preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season of 2019.

Brigadier Mukhtar further updated the meeting on the drought situation in Sindh and Balochistan. He briefed about the formation of a glacial lake in Shishper Glacier due to the blockage of a river earlier in November.

While appreciating the efforts of all concerned stakeholders, the NDMA chairman highlighted that disaster management was a shared responsibility. He observed that it was a sacred duty to saving human life and properties and welcomed proposals or recommendations from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs).

Lt Gen Hayat also offered the NDMA’s support to coordinate and facilitate all disaster relief activities. He maintained that although Pakistan stands way ahead than it did in 2011, there are many gaps that need to be addressed.

The NDMA chairman vowed to progressively strengthen the disaster management system and hoped that Pakistan would soon become a disaster resilient country in the true sense of the word.

He directed the composition of a team of experts under the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) director general (DG) to assess the on-ground situation of Shishper Glacier. The team will prepare a comprehensive report for the prime minister (PM) where concrete remedial measures will be proposed.

He also ensured the PDMAs of Sindh and Balochistan that NDMA will go to any level to extend its support for coping with the drought situation there and further sought their recommendations to devise a comprehensive drought policy.

Structured presentations were given by the representatives of all provincial and regional DMA’s including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Tarbela Dam and Mangla Dam Authorities, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Pakistan Army Engineers Directorate presented measures taken by their respective departments for the prevention of floods and rehabilitation during this years monsoon and apprised the NDMA chairman on the preparations for the next monsoon.