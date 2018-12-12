Nawaz meets Shehbaz to discuss current political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif at his residence at Minister’s Enclave sub-jail to discuss the current political situation of the country and the future plan of action.

Earlier today, Nawaz, who spoke to the journalists outside the accountability court was asked about the party’s future plan of action following Saad Rafique’s arrest, had said, “We will decide after meeting Shehbaz.”

Shehbaz, who was arrested on Oct 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, is currently in Islamabad on transit remand to attend the National Assembly session.