NAB presents Khawaja brothers before court to obtain physical remand

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday presented Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique before an accountability court to obtain a 15-day physical remand.

The petition will be heard by accountability court’s Judge Syed Najamul Hasan with the anti-graft body represented by Special Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua.

In order to prevent any untoward incident, police in the city have taken precautionary measures by placing barbed wires on roads leading to the court. Similarly, the roads have also been barred for normal traffic.

On Tuesday NAB arrested the two brothers after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed their application seeking pre-arrest bail in the Paragon Housing Society case.

A division bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf, heard the case that pertains to Khawaja brothers’ alleged involvement in the housing society scam.