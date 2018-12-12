NAB has become PTI’s puppet, tool for victimisation, says PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has termed the ‘witch-hunt’ against the party and other opposition leaders as a vicious victimisation where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has become a tool placed in the hands of “puppet rulers”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of party leaders from the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapters at Bilawal House on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation of the country and preparations for the 11th martyrdom anniversary of slain party leader Benazir Bhutto.

The meeting was attended by Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Humayun Khan, Ali Maddad Jattak, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and others. The PPP chairman endorsed the views of party leaders and said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has unleashed a victimisation campaign brazenly targeting PPP and other opposition parties.

The meeting noted that the PTI government was, in fact, drumming up cosmetic and hollow projects as its poor and directionless policies together with sky-rocketing inflation were leading the national economy to a disastrous nosedive. The meeting expressed deep concern over the ruthless anti-encroachment drive by the PTI government where the poor segment of the society was being specifically targeted without chalking out any compensation plan thus snatching the livelihood of hundreds of thousand Pakistanis. “Instead of providing employment, the puppet regime was turning thousands into jobless,” the meeting observed.

Bilawal said that the PPP leadership has suffered at the hands of all the dictators of past and their chosen henchmen but never compromised on its ideology and struggle meant for the emancipation of the masses from perpetual exploitation at the hands of undemocratic and pseudo-democratic forces.

The meeting also discussed in details about the preparations of programmes to observe 11th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27.