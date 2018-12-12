Manzoor Pashteen will be embraced if he ‘surrenders’: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that “anti-state activities” will not be tolerated at any cost, adding that he will embrace the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen if he “surrenders and enters the national mainstream”.

Addressing the International Students Convention in the federal capital, Afridi said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against extremism and anti-state activities.

He said that Pakistan will never compromise on national security and added that anti-Pakistan forces are trying to misguide the youth. The minister maintained that the evil forces wanted to divide the youth on the basis of ethnicity, race and caste to destabilise the country.

On September 14, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had issued arrest orders for Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar and others. The arrest orders were issued by Swabi police against Pashteen, Wazir, Dr Said Alam Masood, Fazal Advocate, Khan Zaman, Mohsin Dawood, Samad Khan and Noorul Salam, who were also declared as proclaimed offenders.