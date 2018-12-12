Maiden Burn and Trauma Centre starts functioning in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The first ever trauma centre started functioning on Wednesday in Peshawar with 120-beds, 300 trained staff and equipped with the latest treatment facilities.

Speaking to the media, Head of Plastic Surgery Department and Director In-charge of Burns and Trauma Centre Professor Dr Tahir Khan said the newly opened burn centre in Peshawar will provide treatment to victims of bomb blasts and other seriously injured persons.

“The 120-bed centre is the first of its kind in Pakistan and has six major and two minor operation theatres, 14-bed intensive care unit, 50-bed ward for patients with fresh burn injuries and equipped with all the latest facilities,” Doctor Khan said.

He added, “A modern system for burn injuries is fully functional and is being overseen by highly qualified plastic surgeons and academics. The pediatric ward provided state-of-the-art facilities for children.”

Dr Khan added that the burn unit will cater to a large number of patients coming from far-flung areas and Afghanistan.

“Hundreds of people have died as no facilities were available in Peshawar to treat burn victims. This is the worst example of negligence on part of the previous governments,” he said.

He continued, “The primary focus of the centre is to use modern plastic surgery services to correct dysfunction and deformities related to burn injury.”

Specialists, including physicians, nurses, physical therapists, dietitian, pharmacists, social workers, psychologists and pastoral counsellors, are working as part of a multidisciplinary team, Dr Khan shared. “The team meets regularly to discuss cases of individual patients and formulate a care plan for each patient.”

The modern operation theatres, emergency treatment facility, intensive-care unit and 24-hour clinical laboratory facilities are available for patients at the centre free of charge, he said, adding that the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the people is his mission and every possible resource are being utilised to achieve this goal.