Korean embassy screens ‘Fatal Encounter’ for cinema lovers of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The South Korean embassy on Wednesday screened a traditional film “Fatal Encounter” in collaboration with the Korea Foundation and the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Kwak Sung-kyu, hosted the event where people from all walks of life, especially cinema-goers were present.

The film is a 2014 Korean movie based on historical events of the politically motivated real-life assassination attempt on King Jeongjo, the 22nd ruler of Korea’s Joseon dynasty.

At the age of 10, Jeongjo witnessed his father’s execution through a royal decree ordered by his grandfather, then King Yeongjo.

In 1777, the second year of his reign, King Jeongjo was consistently under death threats from his political enemies and barely managed to survive several assassination attempts. The embassy hoped that the Pakistani audience enjoyed the historical film and had a taste of a part of the long history and culture of Korea, especially in the royal court, sometimes full of the thrilling conspiracy of life or death.

The film show wraps up a series of the cultural events which the Korean embassy had organised throughout the current year, with the goal of raising awareness of Pakistanis about Korean culture, Korean traditional folk performing art, Korean language, the country’s contemporary popular music known as K-Pop, and Taekwondo etc.