Karachi police training centre equipped with shooting simulator

KARACHI: A shooting simulator system at the Saeedabad Police Training Centre was inaugurated on Wednesday by United States (US) Consul General Joanne Wagner, Sindh Works and Services Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Dr Kaleem Imam.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Wagner said that the US would “continue to cooperate for the creation of a democratic and peaceful atmosphere” as its support and contribution in the fight against terrorism.

The US envoy lauded the Sindh police for its “quick response” during the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in November, terming it as a reason the attackers were not able to execute their criminal plans.

Further, Minister Nasir Shah also praised the provincial police for maintaining law and order in the province, adding that the Sindh government should “increase the budget allocated for the police and enhance its capability through the provision of modern equipment”.

IG Kaleem Imam said that the shooting simulator would “help improve the firing capabilities of the trainees”. He suggested that the public should come forward and point out any loopholes and weaknesses they see in the police department.