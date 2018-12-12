Karachi Mayor sends defamation notice to PTI leader

KARACHI: The Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has sent a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sherzaman on Wednesday over his statement that criticised the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.

The PTI leader has been asked to explain his allegations on the Karachi mayor regarding the anti-encroachment operation or offer a public apology via the legal notice.

As per the notice, Mayor Waseem’s stance is that Sherzaman’s statement severely damaged his credibility and image and his criticism of the operation against encroachments is baseless and unfounded.

“Khurram Sherzaman should offer a public apology within 14 days or he would have to face a Rs500 million defamation suit,” he said in the notice while adding that he could also face a criminal case.