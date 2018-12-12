India quicks getting the thoroughbred treatment

MELBOURNE: India are treating their pace bowlers like prize-winning thoroughbreds after the series-opening win over Australia in Adelaide while cautioning them against straining too hard at the reins when the second match gets underway in Perth.

Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took 14 of 20 wickets at Adelaide Oval in a fine debut as a pace trio on Australian soil that helped fire the tourists to a 31-run win on Monday.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter that India skipper Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma had given up their business class seats to two of the quicks for the 3.5 hour flight from Adelaide to Perth on Tuesday.

India coach Ravi Shastri said all three were being spared net duties on Tuesday in a bid to freshen up before day one of the second test starting at Perth Stadium on Friday.

“I think fast bowlers are a precious commodity and they need to be taken care of like what you do with a racehorse,” India bowling coach Bharat Arun told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.

“And that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Friday’s test will be the first played at the new Perth Stadium, which has a drop-in pitch and succeeded the WACA as the city’s premier venue for internationals.

Perth Stadium curator Brett Sipthorpe is keen to produce a fast, bouncy wicket that would not be out of place at the WACA.