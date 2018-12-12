IHC to announce verdict in Zulfi Bukhari’s petition to remove name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to announce its decision today on removing Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Bukhari had previously filed a petition at the court seeking his removal from the list.

The IHC, which had reserved the verdict on the petition earlier this month, is scheduled to announce it at 12:30 pm today.

It may be mentioned here that Bukhari, a dual British-Pakistani national, is a close aide to the prime minister. His name was placed on the ECL by the interior ministry on August 4 on National Accountability Bureau’s request. He is accused of owning off-shore companies in the British Virgin Islands and owning assets beyond his known source of income.

In September, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Zulfi Bukhari as his special assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.