IHC asks NAB to submit reply in Dar’s assets seizure case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a reply on its application to seize the accounts of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The divisional bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Muhsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case pertaining to the decision of the accountability court (AC) to seize the assets of Hajveri Trust as Dar has appealed in the IHC to overrule the AC’s decision.

Disillusioned by AC’s ruling, Dar had filed an appeal in IHC and had made NAB a party in the concerned case.

After serving notifications to both parties on Wednesday, the court was adjourned for an indefinite period.