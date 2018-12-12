Govt’s appeal drags family of missing person to court again

Lawyers of the incumbent Pakistan Tehrik i Insaaf (PTI) government will on Wednesday be facing the family of a missing person, as the government appeals against a landmark verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the missing persons issue that declared enforced disappearances as a “crime against humanity”.

Mrs Mahera Sajid, the wife of missing person Sajid Mehmood, will appear before a division bench of the IHC to face an appeal against an earlier verdict of the IHC.

Sajid Mehmood, an IT expert by profession and resident of Sector F-10 of the federal capital, had gone missing back in March 2016. He was abducted at night in front of a his wife and three young children and a number of local witnesses. For two years, his wife had been running from pillar to post in search of her husband but in vain, until the now Chief Justice of the IHC Athar Minallah gave a landmark verdict directing the government to provide monetary relief to families of the missing persons, and for the police to get to the bottom of the issue.

However, the government along with three other petitioners had appealed against the decision. According to Mrs Sajjid’s lawyer, Umer Gilani, they had hoped that the current PTI government would drop the appeal after Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had promised that the PTI government would make enforced disappearances a crime in the penal code.

“There are three other petitioners to this case so we had hoped the government would withdraw its appeal as a gesture of good will, but this was not the case” he told Pakistan Today.

Of the five appeals filed against the verdict, two had been filed by the caretaker government, and three by private parties such as the police officers that the court had singled out in its decision. When Mr Gilani had seen the Deputy Attorney General and the Advocate General appear before the court after Ms Mazari’s statements about missing persons, he said he had been surprised that the new government decided to pursue the appeal.

Back when the appeal had first gone to court in September, Deputy Attorney General Irshad Kayani had confirmed that the government had actually asked him to pursue the appeal, let alone indicating to withdraw the appeal.

“Dragging the families of missing persons in courts and depriving them of whatever little comfort some courageous judges have tried to offer? Is this the PTI’s official policy on Missing Persons’ issue? I am sure the PTI could do better” said Mr Gilani.

According to Mr Gilani, the government says something on the issue of Human Rights and missing persons but at the same time have no sympathy for the families of these people.

“Mrs Sajjid had gotten some relief for the first time in two years, her husband still hasn’t returned. Now the government is trying its very best to make sure that she does not have that relief either.”