GB police arrest reported commander involved in Diamer school attacks

ISLAMABAD: Police in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Wednesday announced that the commander reportedly involved in attacking schools in Diamer earlier this year has been arrested.

According to police, the man, identified as Qari Hidayatullah, was arrested during an operation in Darel area on Tuesday night.

The police further said that three other individuals were arrested along with Hidayatullah.

A police spokesperson said that police, GB scouts and other law enforcement agencies conducted the operation with assistance provided by a local Jirga of elders.

During the night between August 3 and 4, some unidentified militants set on fire 12 schools for girls in Gilgit Baltistan and later on reports were received that two more schools were set ablaze. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on August 4 had himself taken a suo motu notice of the incidents in Diamer and Chilas.

Later on, the police said that the suspected militant involved in burning of 14 girl schools was killed in the exchange of fire during the search operation and the police official was also killed.

While authorities are searching for 15 suspects in the attacks, approximately 40 people have been arrested over the incident.