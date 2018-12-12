Efforts for sustained dialogue between Pakistan, India stressed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has underlined efforts for sustained dialogue and enhanced people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and India.

According to a message received from New Delhi on Wednesday, the high commissioner, while speaking to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, highlighted the historic initiative – Kartarpur Corridor opening – in deference to the longstanding wishes of the Sikh community.

During the meeting, possibilities for people-to-people interaction and collaboration in different fields with Odisha were discussed as well.

The high commissioner congratulated the chief minister and the people of Odisha on hosting the Hockey World Cup and noted the progress made by Odisha in various fields under the leadership of CM Patnaik.

In his interaction with the local media, the high commissioner reiterated his felicitations to the people of Bhubaneswar and Odisha on hosting the world cup and noted the contribution made by the international event towards the revival and growth of hockey in the subcontinent.

To a question regarding a possible hockey series between Pakistan and India, the high commissioner hoped that such exchanges would take place in the future. Among other things, he said, such series would popularise the game among the youth and help two countries re-gain their lost glory in the field of hockey.

He watched the Pakistan-Netherlands pool match and also hosted a lunch in honour of the national hockey team, the members of which thanked the high commissioner for his hospitality during their stay in India.